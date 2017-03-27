Fire battalion chiefs get raises in P...

Fire battalion chiefs get raises in Palo Alto

After more than a year of negotiations, Palo Alto has approved a new contract with with four fire battalion chiefs -- an agreement that will raise their salaries by about 15.5 percent while capping the city's contribution for their health care costs. The agreement, which the City Council approved by a 6-3 vote on Monday night, also increases the pension contributions that members of the Palo Alto Fire Chiefs' Association will be required to make.

