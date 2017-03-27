Fire battalion chiefs get raises in Palo Alto

After more than a year of negotiations, Palo Alto has approved a new contract with with four fire battalion chiefs -- an agreement that will raise their salaries by about 15.5 percent while capping the city's contribution for their health care costs. The agreement, which the City Council approved by a 6-3 vote on Monday night, also increases the pension contributions that members of the Palo Alto Fire Chiefs' Association will be required to make.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.