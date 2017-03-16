Feds: Palo Alto schools failed to promptly act on sex harassment complaints

Palo Alto Unified School District officials failed to promptly and thoroughly investigate reports that its students were sexually harassed by other students or school employees on multiple occasions, a federal agency has concluded. After reviewing complaints made between 2011 and now, the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights says it found at least nine instances in which there is no evidence or documentation that the district investigated a report of sexual assault, immediately acted after receiving reports of sexual harassment or initiated a Title IX investigation.

