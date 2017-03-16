Feds: Palo Alto schools failed to promptly act on sex harassment complaints
Palo Alto Unified School District officials failed to promptly and thoroughly investigate reports that its students were sexually harassed by other students or school employees on multiple occasions, a federal agency has concluded. After reviewing complaints made between 2011 and now, the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights says it found at least nine instances in which there is no evidence or documentation that the district investigated a report of sexual assault, immediately acted after receiving reports of sexual harassment or initiated a Title IX investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Dsp031
|63
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|Kelly
|215
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Luke A
|113
|Monday: Study session in Portola Valley on home...
|Mar 13
|EPA Mexican
|2
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
|Art in the Garden at Allied Arts March 31
|Mar 10
|hufty
|1
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|burrrrpo
|16
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC