Family feuds and filial piety
Two elderly sisters, separated by an ocean as well as years of hostility and pain, and the two daughters who are determined to reunite them before it's too late, are at the heart of "Calligraphy," Velina Hasu Houston's multicultural family drama, now given its regional premiere by TheatreWorks Silicon Valley at Palo Alto's Lucie Stern Theatre. Inspired in part by the playwright's own family, "Calligraphy" tells the tale of Noriko Jameson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|32 min
|Trekkie
|217
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|21 hr
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|Tue
|Tellinitlileitis
|81
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Mar 19
|Abdt123
|1
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|100,000+ salary and homeless
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
|Apple may have ditched on-site California train...
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC