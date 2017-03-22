Family feuds and filial piety

Family feuds and filial piety

Two elderly sisters, separated by an ocean as well as years of hostility and pain, and the two daughters who are determined to reunite them before it's too late, are at the heart of "Calligraphy," Velina Hasu Houston's multicultural family drama, now given its regional premiere by TheatreWorks Silicon Valley at Palo Alto's Lucie Stern Theatre. Inspired in part by the playwright's own family, "Calligraphy" tells the tale of Noriko Jameson.

