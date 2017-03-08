FAAIF to Produce Islamic Finance and ...

FAAIF to Produce Islamic Finance and Banking San Francisco and Detroit

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: World News Report

There is an opportunity now for Americans in Islamic finance, sukuk, and takaful if willing and brave enough to take it." PALO ALTO, CA, USA, March 11, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- You are cordially invited to register for Islamic Finance and Banking San Francisco on 1-2 June 2017 and Islamic Finance and Banking Detroit 19-20 August 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
babash's angels (Mar '06) 3 hr BabashsBestFriend 49
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 21 hr Mikefit92 40
Art in the Garden at Allied Arts March 31 Fri hufty 1
News Amazon's Ultimatum to City of East Palo Alto: C... Thu dinerdash2001 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mar 9 Kelly 211
News Cupertino Union: Student Yosemite trip cancelle... Mar 8 blachmiddleschool... 1
News Monday: Study session in Portola Valley on home... Mar 8 Liberals are dumb 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,408 • Total comments across all topics: 279,480,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC