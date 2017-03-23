Exclusive: China-backed fund relaunches bid for U.S. chip deal approval - sources

The move comes after the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States , a government panel which reviews acquisitions by foreign entities for potential national security risks, did not complete its assessment by Friday, within the maximum time of 75 days that is awarded for assessing applications. Refiling the deal with CFIUS resets the clock and gives it additional time of up to another 75 days for it to complete its national security review and discuss potential issues with the companies, the sources said.

