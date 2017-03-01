'Esther' as opera instead of spiel
The charming melodies of an 18th-century opera will be punctuated by boos and the grinding of groggers, and that's all part of the show. When the opera "Esther" makes a rare U.S. appearance at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills on Sunday, March 5, in a free performance, audience members will be expected to aim catcalls and shake their groggers at the evil Haman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|2 hr
|jmpm
|42
|Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale
|6 hr
|innoworldsv
|1
|Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be...
|17 hr
|Hate Apple
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Kelly
|204
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|Feb 27
|californiaboy
|11
|Facebook to shut down the entire website
|Feb 24
|Palo Alto
|2
|FS: Pair of 4th row tickets to ACT SF Sat 8pm
|Feb 23
|petesinclair
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC