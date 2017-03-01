'Esther' as opera instead of spiel

The charming melodies of an 18th-century opera will be punctuated by boos and the grinding of groggers, and that's all part of the show. When the opera "Esther" makes a rare U.S. appearance at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills on Sunday, March 5, in a free performance, audience members will be expected to aim catcalls and shake their groggers at the evil Haman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.