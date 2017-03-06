ENTREVESTOR: Kinduct joins other N.S....

ENTREVESTOR: Kinduct joins other N.S. startups expanding to Silicon Valley

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Travis McDonough loves being able to leave his office, jump on his bike and pedal five minutes to Stanford University. The founder and CEO of Halifax-based Kinduct Technologies moved to the San Francisco area last summer and is now staffing the medical-tech company's office in Palo Alto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 54 min More Citizens United 208
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 15 hr Juiceman270 26
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Mar 4 Andy 44
News Election: Schools seek second chance on parcel tax Mar 3 Liberals are dumb 1
Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale Mar 1 innoworldsv 1
News Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be... Mar 1 Hate Apple 1
Facebook to shut down the entire website Feb 24 Palo Alto 2
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Afghanistan
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,593 • Total comments across all topics: 279,365,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC