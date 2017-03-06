ENTREVESTOR: Kinduct joins other N.S. startups expanding to Silicon Valley
Travis McDonough loves being able to leave his office, jump on his bike and pedal five minutes to Stanford University. The founder and CEO of Halifax-based Kinduct Technologies moved to the San Francisco area last summer and is now staffing the medical-tech company's office in Palo Alto.
