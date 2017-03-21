Electric rates set to surge in Palo Alto

Electric rates set to surge in Palo Alto

Despite a wet winter that recharged Palo Alto's hydroelectric supplies, the city's electric customers could be in for a shock in July, when rates are expected to go up by 12 percent or more. The new estimate from the city's Utilities Department shows electricity rates rising for the second time in two years on July 1 after seven straight years of stability.

