Electric rates set to surge in Palo Alto
Despite a wet winter that recharged Palo Alto's hydroelectric supplies, the city's electric customers could be in for a shock in July, when rates are expected to go up by 12 percent or more. The new estimate from the city's Utilities Department shows electricity rates rising for the second time in two years on July 1 after seven straight years of stability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|3 hr
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|Tellinitlileitis
|81
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Mar 19
|Abdt123
|1
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|100,000+ salary and homeless
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
|Apple may have ditched on-site California train...
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 17
|Garfield
|216
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC