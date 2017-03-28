education school celebrates 100 years

Stanford Graduate School of Education marks its centennial in 2017 with a year of special programming, exhibits and activities that celebrate the school's worldwide impact on teaching and learning and create opportunities to advance new ideas to improve education in years to come. Dan Schwartz, dean of the Graduate School of Education, chats in February 2017 with former STEP director Professor Rachel Lotan as part of "School's In," a SiriusXM Satellite Radio show in which the school's finest scholars tell stories, talk about research ideas and share insights on teaching and learning.

