education school celebrates 100 years

education school celebrates 100 years

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Stanford

Stanford Graduate School of Education marks its centennial in 2017 with a year of special programming, exhibits and activities that celebrate the school's worldwide impact on teaching and learning and create opportunities to advance new ideas to improve education in years to come. Dan Schwartz, dean of the Graduate School of Education, chats in February 2017 with former STEP director Professor Rachel Lotan as part of "School's In," a SiriusXM Satellite Radio show in which the school's finest scholars tell stories, talk about research ideas and share insights on teaching and learning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 1 hr Runner3446 87
New years 95 14 hr Victor and adrian 1
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Sun F Google 114
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mar 22 Trekkie 217
News Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ... Mar 21 Liberals are dumb 1
Help IDENTIFY who "they" are Mar 19 Abdt123 1
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Mar 19 CodeTalker 2
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,517 • Total comments across all topics: 279,878,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC