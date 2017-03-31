Eagle Scout project to serve as memor...

Eagle Scout project to serve as memorial to Prospect High student

19 hrs ago Read more: The Campbell Reporter

Prospect High School senior David D'Amico is raising funds to construct a memorial bench for a friend and classmate who died last spring in a car crash. The memorial will double as David's Eagle Scout project.

