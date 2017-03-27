Denying California rail money damages more than state, it hurts the nation
President Donald Trump has a fantastic opportunity in California. It's a project that will create immediate jobs in construction, engineering and manufacturing, and also open the door to more high-paying tech jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Home alone
|99
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|10 hr
|Raddock
|218
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Thu
|Walter White
|3
|New years 95
|Mar 27
|Victor and adrian
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC