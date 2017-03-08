DCVC expands previously closed funds
Data Collective , which invests in big data, AI technology and IT infrastructure, announced it has topped off its previously closed sixth and fifth funds to a new total of $387 million. Its fifth fund makes early-stage investments, while its sixth fund is an opportunity fund designed to make larger follow-on bets in its portfolio companies.
