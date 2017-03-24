Daily News HomePage for Friday, March 24

This photo by Kathryn Flores of San Mateo, of her dog Dinah, was the first-place winner of the inaugural Petparrazzi contest, and raised raised $1,760 for the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA. The 2017 contest begins on April 1. Those who know what the word "embouchure" means may want to visit West Valley Music, 262 Castro St., Mountain View, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, because Wayne Tanabe will be there for a meet-and-greet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.