Daily News HomePage for Friday, March 17

Daily News HomePage for Friday, March 17

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Seton Medical Center of Daly City will host a free knee pain seminar to introduce the latest in robotic-assisted technology on Thursday, March 30, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Palo Alto Hotel, 625 El Camino Real, Palo Alto. There will be free valet parking, light snacks and refreshments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 1 hr Droz555 75
Help IDENTIFY who "they" are 8 hr Abdt123 1
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... 15 hr CodeTalker 2
100,000+ salary and homeless Fri Maggot brain 1
News Apple may have ditched on-site California train... Fri Maggot brain 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mar 17 Garfield 216
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Mar 14 Luke A 113
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,589 • Total comments across all topics: 279,673,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC