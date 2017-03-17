Daily News HomePage for Friday, March 17
Seton Medical Center of Daly City will host a free knee pain seminar to introduce the latest in robotic-assisted technology on Thursday, March 30, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Palo Alto Hotel, 625 El Camino Real, Palo Alto. There will be free valet parking, light snacks and refreshments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Droz555
|75
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|8 hr
|Abdt123
|1
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|15 hr
|CodeTalker
|2
|100,000+ salary and homeless
|Fri
|Maggot brain
|1
|Apple may have ditched on-site California train...
|Fri
|Maggot brain
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 17
|Garfield
|216
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Luke A
|113
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC