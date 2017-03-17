Daily News HomePage for Friday, March 17

Seton Medical Center of Daly City will host a free knee pain seminar to introduce the latest in robotic-assisted technology on Thursday, March 30, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Palo Alto Hotel, 625 El Camino Real, Palo Alto. There will be free valet parking, light snacks and refreshments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.