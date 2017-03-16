City to revisit controversial Comp Pl...

City to revisit controversial Comp Plan decision

Palo Alto officials will revisit on Monday their controversial January decision to strip all programs from the city's guiding land-use document, the Comprehensive Plan -- a move that some characterized as a "formatting" change and others decried as a betrayal of public trust. The decision to remove the more than 400 proposed programs from the updated document, which lays out the city's growth strategies between now and 2035, was proposed for the first time at the City Council's Jan. 30 meeting and abruptly approved by a 5-4 vote that reflected the council's ideological division.

