Celebrities spotted around the Bay Area recently

Serena Williams played a surprise tennis match with two random guys in Dolores Park on Feb. 26. Just two days later, she was spotted by The Starlet chowing down on shrimp and grits and Brenda's Soul Food. less Serena Williams played a surprise tennis match with two random guys in Dolores Park on Feb. 26. Just two days later, she was spotted by The Starlet chowing down on shrimp and grits and Brenda's Soul ... more Legendary punk rocker Henry Rollins delivered the keynote address at International Cannabis Business Conference held at the SF Hilton on Feb. 22. "While I don't smoke marijuana, perhaps I'm one of the perfect people to speak at this thing," Rollins told San Francisco Chronicle 's cannabis editor David Downs.

