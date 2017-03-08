Celebrities spotted around the Bay Area recently
Serena Williams played a surprise tennis match with two random guys in Dolores Park on Feb. 26. Just two days later, she was spotted by The Starlet chowing down on shrimp and grits and Brenda's Soul Food. less Serena Williams played a surprise tennis match with two random guys in Dolores Park on Feb. 26. Just two days later, she was spotted by The Starlet chowing down on shrimp and grits and Brenda's Soul ... more Legendary punk rocker Henry Rollins delivered the keynote address at International Cannabis Business Conference held at the SF Hilton on Feb. 22. "While I don't smoke marijuana, perhaps I'm one of the perfect people to speak at this thing," Rollins told San Francisco Chronicle 's cannabis editor David Downs.
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|44 min
|Ron
|210
|Monday: Study session in Portola Valley on home...
|2 hr
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Tony1231853
|33
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Mar 4
|Andy
|44
|Election: Schools seek second chance on parcel tax
|Mar 3
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale
|Mar 1
|innoworldsv
|1
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
