Cal Ave. merchants urge city to go big on new garage

Public Works engineer Matt Raschke, project manager for the new California Avenue garage, addresses a crowd of area business owners during a March 8, 2017, community meeting on the project while Jack Morton, president of the California Avenue Business District, looks on. Photo by Gennady Sheyner Merchants on California Avenue are well versed in the typical challenges of running a business in Palo Alto: the high rents, the traffic jams and the lack of housing for their employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.