Bike accident forces Stanford's Albane Valenzuela to pull out of ANA Inspiration
Stanford freshman Albane Valenzuela withdrew from the ANA Inspiration because of a bike accident on March 23 that involved a car. Valenzuela, a 2016 Olympian from Switzerland, was on campus in Palo Alto, Calif., at the time of the crash, according to Cardinal head coach Anne Walker.
