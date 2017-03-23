Bay Area rents are falling everywhere but this city

A new report suggests the Bay Area rental market is in an upside-down trend, with San Francisco and other perennially hot cities seeing the biggest year-over-year drops in rent, and Concord and Petaluma seeing the biggest increases. Zumper analyzed median February 2017 rents for cities across the Bay Area, contrasting them with rental prices from a year earlier, and the drop for a San Francisco one-bedroom is startling 9 percent, though that still puts it at $3,270.

