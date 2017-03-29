Auto burglary spree strikes Palo Alto
A string of smash-and-grab car burglaries occurred on Tuesday, March 28, the darkest night of the month, according to a Palo Alto police log. The windows of at least 11 vehicles were discovered smashed between 7:15 and 9:51 p.m. It was the night of a new moon, when the moon's orbit is not seen from the earth.
