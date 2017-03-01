Asst Section MGRS for Fopal
The year-round monthly sales put on by Friends of the Palo Alto Library feature book sale rooms that are organized by subject matter -- just like a bookstore! To accomplish that, each section is managed by volunteer managers who select organize, research, and price the books in their sections. FOPAL is seeking additional volunteers who would like to ASSIST some of our section managers in the Main Book Sale Room in getting their sections ready for each sale.
