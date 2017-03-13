Assist in Friends Bookstore
Friends of the Palo Alto Library now has a bookstore inside the new Mitchell Park Library featuring many books, CD's, DVD's, and notecards for sale at very low prices. Payment is on the honor system, but FOPAL needs volunteers who would be willing to sit in the bookstore from 3 to 5 any afternoon Monday through Friday to restock shelves as needed, sell miscellaneous school supplies, and generally provide a friendly public face for FOPAL! We also need volunteers who would be willing to occasionally substitute for our regular store assistants.
