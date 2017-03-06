American Journal of Obstetrics & Gyne...

American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology study looks to prevent obstetric hemorrhage

In a study in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology researchers with the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative, based at Stanford University Palo Alto, California, found that using a series of maternal safety toolkits and collaborating across multiple professional health care organizations could effectively reduce obstetric hemorrhage--the most common cause of maternal death worldwide. The study, Reduction of Severe Maternal Morbidity from Hemorrhage Using a State-Wide Perinatal Collaborative was presented in January at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine's annual meeting, The Pregnancy Meeting.

