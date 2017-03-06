American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology study looks to prevent obstetric hemorrhage
In a study in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology researchers with the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative, based at Stanford University Palo Alto, California, found that using a series of maternal safety toolkits and collaborating across multiple professional health care organizations could effectively reduce obstetric hemorrhage--the most common cause of maternal death worldwide. The study, Reduction of Severe Maternal Morbidity from Hemorrhage Using a State-Wide Perinatal Collaborative was presented in January at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine's annual meeting, The Pregnancy Meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|10 hr
|axc 1157
|32
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|21 hr
|Kelly
|209
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Mar 4
|Andy
|44
|Election: Schools seek second chance on parcel tax
|Mar 3
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale
|Mar 1
|innoworldsv
|1
|Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be...
|Mar 1
|Hate Apple
|1
|Facebook to shut down the entire website
|Feb 24
|Palo Alto
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC