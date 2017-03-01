Amber Heard has a 'casual' relationship with Elon Musk
The 30-year-old actress, who was first linked to the billionaire founder of Telsa last summer following her split from ex-husband Johnny Depp, attended a VIP movie screening of Al Gore's upcoming documentary, 'An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,' with him in Palo Alto, California on Tuesday night , but insiders claim they're too busy to make a commitment. A source told UsMagazine.com : "They continue to see each other and hang out from time to time when they are in the same city.
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Full
|15
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|23 hr
|MAGA2016
|46
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Kelly
|207
|Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale
|Mar 1
|innoworldsv
|1
|Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be...
|Mar 1
|Hate Apple
|1
|Facebook to shut down the entire website
|Feb 24
|Palo Alto
|2
|FS: Pair of 4th row tickets to ACT SF Sat 8pm
|Feb 23
|petesinclair
|1
