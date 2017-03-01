Amber Heard has a 'casual' relationsh...

Amber Heard has a 'casual' relationship with Elon Musk

The 30-year-old actress, who was first linked to the billionaire founder of Telsa last summer following her split from ex-husband Johnny Depp, attended a VIP movie screening of Al Gore's upcoming documentary, 'An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,' with him in Palo Alto, California on Tuesday night , but insiders claim they're too busy to make a commitment. A source told UsMagazine.com : "They continue to see each other and hang out from time to time when they are in the same city.

