AIG asked CEO Hancock to resign to avoid battle with Icahn: WSJ
AIG CEO Peter Hancock speaks during the White House summit on cybersecurity and consumer protection in Palo Alto, California on February 13, 2015. ) decision to remove Peter Hancock as its chief executive was to avoid a proxy battle with billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|mikefit92
|59
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|21 hr
|Luke A
|113
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|21 hr
|Luke A
|213
|Monday: Study session in Portola Valley on home...
|22 hr
|EPA Mexican
|2
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
|Art in the Garden at Allied Arts March 31
|Mar 10
|hufty
|1
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|burrrrpo
|16
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC