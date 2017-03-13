Adaptive Insights Extends Ease of Use, Power, and Speed of Cloud Planning Solution

The new release, Adaptive Suite 2017.1, further expands its existing ease of use, business user collaboration, and powerful modeling and reporting offerings. "Organizations recognize that planning is a corporate-wide function, so the tools used to manage business performance must be easily accessible by both finance and non-finance users, yet powerful enough to meet the needs of the most advanced finance user," said Bhaskar Himatsingka, chief product officer of Adaptive Insights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.