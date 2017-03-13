2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get new names
School officials in Palo Alto have unanimously voted to rename two middle schools that bear the names of leaders in the eugenics movement. The Mercury News reports the Palo Alto Unified School District Board of Education voted Friday 5-0 to rename Jordan Middle School, which is named after David Starr Jordan, and Terman Middle School, which is named after Lewis Terman.
