2 home burglars arrested in Palo Alto after stealing jewelry, checkbook, cash

On March 12, at 10:44 p.m., the Palo Alto Police Department's dispatch center received a call about a residential burglary at a home in the 600 block of Fulton Street. The residents, a couple in their 70s, left the home that morning and had returned a few minutes before calling police.

