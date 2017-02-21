White Paper Outlines Recommendations ...

White Paper Outlines Recommendations to Improve EHR Usability

13 hrs ago Read more: American Academy of Family Physicians

A brand new draft white paper that addresses issues related to the usability and interoperability of electronic health records has the potential to rock the world of family physicians -- and in a very good way. The paper's authors are asking the companies that develop EHR systems to make long-overdue improvements to products physicians need to support health record sharing for care coordination and transitions of care.

