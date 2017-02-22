Video captures Fairmeadow burglary su...

Video captures Fairmeadow burglary suspects

Surveillance footage showed two men trying to gain entry into a home on Roosevelt Circle on Feb. 9. Courtesy of Palo Alto Police Department. Palo Alto police are looking for two men who they believe stole jewelry and other valuables from a home in the Fairmeadow neighborhood last week and who tried to burglarize another home on the same block but gave up when they couldn't gain entry.

