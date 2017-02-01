Tucker Fisk to Stanford: TE Recruit s...

Tucker Fisk to Stanford: TE Recruit signs with the Cardinal

Davis Senior HS tight end/H-back Tucker Fisk officially signed with the Stanford Cardinal Wednesday after remaining committed since Stanford's Junior Day last March. Fisk, a three-star Stanford legacy , is the less-heralded of the two-man tight end crop as he joins consensus top tight end Colby Parkinson in #CardClass17.

