ThinAir Launches Industry's First Data Defense and Intelligence Platform at RSA 2017

Innovative platform adds ThinAir Observe and ThinAir Protect platform modules to bring unprecedented data visibility and protection to the enterprise / EINPresswire.com / -- PALO ALTO, CA-- - Today, ThinAir announces the launch of the security industry's first Data Defense and Intelligence Platform at the RSA Conference 2017. By combining digital asset tags and smart encryption, ThinAir provides enterprises complete visibility, control, and insight into every single piece of data within their organization.

