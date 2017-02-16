TheatreWorks announces 2017-18 season
Playwright Jack Gilford and his wife Madeline Lee Gilford , faced blacklisting during the 1950s Red Scare; they're the basis of the musical play A'Finks.A' Playwright Jack Gilford and his wife Madeline Lee Gilford , faced blacklisting during the 1950s Red Scare; they're the basis of the musical play A'Finks.A' In A'Our Great Tchaikovsky,A' Hershey Felder presents a bold and engrossing story of the culture and politics which haunted the composer of some of the world's most beautiful music. In A'Our Great Tchaikovsky,A' Hershey Felder presents a bold and engrossing story of the culture and politics which haunted the composer of some of the world's most beautiful music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Activist
|189
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|Feb 10
|Earl
|2
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 2
|Melissag
|135
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC