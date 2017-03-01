Tesla responds to allegations of 'pervasive harassment' and gender discrimination
Tesla rebuffed a female engineer's allegations of sexism and harassment in a statement Tuesday, saying an investigation found the claims to be unsubstantiated. The allegations, by AJ Vandermeyden, were made public by an article in The Guardian .
