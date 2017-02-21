Tesla reports 4Q loss
On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 69 cents per share.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FS: Pair of 4th row tickets to ACT SF Sat 8pm
|19 min
|petesinclair
|1
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Jcorinthos436
|6
|Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook
|16 hr
|Local
|1
|Facebook to shut down the entire website
|17 hr
|Local
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Wed
|Outofoptions
|137
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Pay Back
|197
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC