Sunnyvale working to make 911 texting...

Sunnyvale working to make 911 texting service available

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Sunnyvale's Public Safety Communications Unit is leading a regional effort to provide a service that would allow people to send text messages to 911 in the event of an emergency rather than making a call. The slogan for the nascent service will be "Call when you can, text when you can't," and once it is operational, the Department of Public Safety will be able to respond to texts for help by way of a computer interface.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 10 hr Droz555 10
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Fri Cisco Kid 35
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Fri Hasbeen Hillary 199
Facebook to shut down the entire website Fri Palo Alto 2
FS: Pair of 4th row tickets to ACT SF Sat 8pm Feb 23 petesinclair 1
Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook Feb 23 Local 1
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Feb 22 Outofoptions 137
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,297 • Total comments across all topics: 279,179,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC