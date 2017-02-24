Sunnyvale working to make 911 texting service available

Sunnyvale's Public Safety Communications Unit is leading a regional effort to provide a service that would allow people to send text messages to 911 in the event of an emergency rather than making a call. The slogan for the nascent service will be "Call when you can, text when you can't," and once it is operational, the Department of Public Safety will be able to respond to texts for help by way of a computer interface.

