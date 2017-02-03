Stay in bed

Thursday Feb 2

At the Beam shop in downtown Palo Alto, California, the employees come from all over the world, including Bermuda and Kansas City, but face none of the normal commuting grumbles. Instead of physically dragging themselves to work, staff "beam in" to the shop to operate robot versions of themselves from the comfort of their own homes.

