Stay in bed
At the Beam shop in downtown Palo Alto, California, the employees come from all over the world, including Bermuda and Kansas City, but face none of the normal commuting grumbles. Instead of physically dragging themselves to work, staff "beam in" to the shop to operate robot versions of themselves from the comfort of their own homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|19 hr
|Robin
|15
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 2
|Melissag
|135
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16)
|Jan 31
|crkessler
|4
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC