Stanford: Woman throws hot coffee to stop purse snatcher
Palo Alto Police are seeking these two men as suspects in an attempted purse snatching at Stanford Shopping Center on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Palo Alto police are searching for two suspects who punched a woman in the face during an attempted purse snatching on Saturday at the Stanford Shopping Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Feb 10
|Kelly
|188
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|Feb 10
|Earl
|2
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 2
|Melissag
|135
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC