Stanford: Woman throws hot coffee to stop purse snatcher

Palo Alto Police are seeking these two men as suspects in an attempted purse snatching at Stanford Shopping Center on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Palo Alto police are searching for two suspects who punched a woman in the face during an attempted purse snatching on Saturday at the Stanford Shopping Center.

