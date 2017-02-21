Should Palo Alto keep controversial d...

Should Palo Alto keep controversial downtown parking program?

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Cars are parked on Webster Street near downtown Palo Alto on Wednesday, July 1, 2015. The city is getting set to roll out a long-awaited residential preferential parking program later this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) 2 hr Outofoptions 137
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 3 hr Pay Back 197
Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow Feb 17 Mimi 2
If you hate the Trump's? Then try another Feb 10 Earl 2
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Jan '17 coon dogs 3
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Dec '16 Yeah yeah 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at February 22 at 11:20AM PST

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,987 • Total comments across all topics: 279,071,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC