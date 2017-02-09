Shop Talk: Pet Depot to close, Accent Arts moves
In the latest Palo Alto retail news, Pet Food Depot is set to close after 30-plus years, Amity Crossfit opens on California Avenue and Palo Alto's iconic art-supply store, Accent Arts, moves across the street. Harry Tashjian is a man who knows what he does and does not want.
