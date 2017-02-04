Several wrestlers still in contention...

Several wrestlers still in contention for a title at CCS

Palo Alto's Masaka Perez and Sara Aguilar both reached the quarterfinals of the Central Coast Section girls' wrestling championships by going undefeated during Friday's session. Wrestling continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at Oak Grove High in San Jose.

