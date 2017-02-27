School board to make key Office for C...

School board to make key Office for Civil Rights decisions

The Palo Alto school board is set to take action Tuesday night on two key decisions that will impact the school district's current and future relationship with the federal Office for Civil Rights: a detailed agreement that aims to bring the district into legal compliance following multiple investigations into sexual harassment and violence, and the potential repeal of a 2014 resolution that sharply criticized the agency. It remains to be seen how trustee Melissa Baten Caswell will vote, in the wake of repeated concerns and questions she has raised about the resolution agreement at previous board meetings.

