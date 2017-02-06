SamTrans Receives MTC Grant to Speed ...

SamTrans Receives MTC Grant to Speed Up El Camino Real Bus Routes

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission has announced that SamTrans will receive a $3.4 million grant to implement a Traffic Signal Priority system that will allow buses on El Camino Real to more efficiently navigate traffic lights. The TSP system would deploy wayside equipment at intersections on El Camino Real from the Daly City BART Station to the Palo Alto Caltrain Station, and equip SamTrans buses with transponders.

