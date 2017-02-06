Roadshow: After I voted for Measure B, they're canceling my bus
Q The Valley Transportation Authority has a huge redesign plan for local buses that promises better connections, shorter trip times and faster service. How does it affect me? The only bus that goes through my neighborhood is bus 65 and it may be canceled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|Tony
|184
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Sun
|Robin
|15
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 2
|Melissag
|135
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC