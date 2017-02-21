Rhode Island's DMV system upgrade cou...

Rhode Island's DMV system upgrade could launch in summer

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Department of Revenue Director Robert Hull says the application is already up and running in simulation mode and he's encouraged by the pace of development, testing and training. The Palo Alto, California-based company countersued last year and disputes the state's contention it was required to deliver a fully functional system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 4 hr Kelley 193
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) 20 hr Liberals are dumb 136
Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow Feb 17 Mimi 2
If you hate the Trump's? Then try another Feb 10 Earl 2
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Jan '17 coon dogs 3
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Dec '16 Yeah yeah 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,035 • Total comments across all topics: 279,048,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC