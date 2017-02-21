Rhode Island's DMV system upgrade could launch in summer
Department of Revenue Director Robert Hull says the application is already up and running in simulation mode and he's encouraged by the pace of development, testing and training. The Palo Alto, California-based company countersued last year and disputes the state's contention it was required to deliver a fully functional system.
