Residents petition council to halt pig scrambles
Children compete in the pig scramble at the Woodside Junior Rodeo on July Fourth, 2013. Woodside residents and others opposed to the annual kids-chasing-pigs event at the July Fourth Junior Rodeo put on by the Mounted Patrol of San Mateo County can now attach a number to their opposition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Makayla Ramsey
|20 hr
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|20 hr
|Concerned in Cali...
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Thu
|Melissag
|135
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16)
|Jan 31
|crkessler
|4
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Jan 30
|Toweringeggman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC