Report: Driver in double fatal Tesla crash was intoxicated
Police say the driver of a speeding Tesla electric car that crashed and burned in Indianapolis, killing her and a passenger, was too drunk to drive. Indianapolis police released an updated report Wednesday on the November crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|8 hr
|Linda Miller
|1
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|9 hr
|burrrrpo
|16
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Blunt Force
|187
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Tue
|hemington10
|1
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 2
|Melissag
|135
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC