Ram n Chac n, known as a leader in La...

Ram n Chac n, known as a leader in Latino studies, saw West Fresno as motivation

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Fresno Bee

In 2013, RamA3n ChacA3n stood at a podium at the Sal Mosqueda Community Center in Fresno, and spoke with the gusto of a pastor on Sunday about Chicano history - a topic to which he dedicated his life. For Mr. ChacA3n, the speeches he gave in Fresno were not like the rest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Fri Hmmm 190
Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow Feb 17 Mimi 2
If you hate the Trump's? Then try another Feb 10 Earl 2
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Feb 7 hemington10 1
Makayla Ramsey Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 3
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Feb 2 Melissag 135
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Santa Clara County was issued at February 19 at 4:22PM PST

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,053 • Total comments across all topics: 279,000,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC