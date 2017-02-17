Ram n Chac n, known as a leader in Latino studies, saw West Fresno as motivation
In 2013, RamA3n ChacA3n stood at a podium at the Sal Mosqueda Community Center in Fresno, and spoke with the gusto of a pastor on Sunday about Chicano history - a topic to which he dedicated his life. For Mr. ChacA3n, the speeches he gave in Fresno were not like the rest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Hmmm
|190
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Feb 17
|Mimi
|2
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|Feb 10
|Earl
|2
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 2
|Melissag
|135
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC