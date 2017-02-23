Prosecutor who dropped murder charges wins top award
The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office won some tough trials last year - making it harder than usual for the administration to choose the winner of their annual felony advocacy award. Among the candidates was prosecutor Alaleh Kianerci, whose work this summer lead to the conviction of former Stanford athlete Brock Turner for sexually assaulting an intoxicated, unconscious woman outside a frat party.
