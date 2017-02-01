Proposal to Remove Free Parking Riles Santa Cruz Avenue Residents

Going by the results of a public meeting at Oak Knoll Elementary School in Menlo Park last Monday, San Mateo County traffic engineers have no options left to correct a dangerous five-lane stretch of Santa Cruz Avenue that runs from San Hill Road to Alameda de las Pulgas. "I'm one of the cyclists that has been hit on this road and it was a very traumatic experience," said a young woman at the meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.